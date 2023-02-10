Satia Industries standalone net profit rises 124.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 125.04% to Rs 486.77 crore

Net profit of Satia Industries rose 124.13% to Rs 64.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 125.04% to Rs 486.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 216.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.486.77216.3022.6418.08104.6947.2573.3033.7364.8428.93

