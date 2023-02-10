Satia Industries standalone net profit rises 124.13% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 125.04% to Rs 486.77 croreNet profit of Satia Industries rose 124.13% to Rs 64.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 125.04% to Rs 486.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 216.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales486.77216.30 125 OPM %22.6418.08 -PBDT104.6947.25 122 PBT73.3033.73 117 NP64.8428.93 124
