Adharshila Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.02 croreNet Loss of Adharshila Capital Services reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs -0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales-0.020.03 PL OPM %1300.00-33.33 -PBDT-0.26-0.01 -2500 PBT-0.26-0.01 -2500 NP-0.18-0.01 -1700
