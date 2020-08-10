Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 37.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.90% to Rs 20.15 croreNet profit of Mold-Tek Technologies declined 37.00% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.90% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.1525.80 -22 OPM %14.8920.31 -PBDT4.035.67 -29 PBT2.784.59 -39 NP2.063.27 -37
