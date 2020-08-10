Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 37.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.90% to Rs 20.15 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies declined 37.00% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.90% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.20.1525.8014.8920.314.035.672.784.592.063.27

