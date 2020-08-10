Equitas Holdings consolidated net profit declines 28.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.40% to Rs 782.77 crore

Net profit of Equitas Holdings declined 28.53% to Rs 50.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 70.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.40% to Rs 782.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 655.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.782.77655.5755.0861.0498.95142.6366.93107.8650.2270.27

