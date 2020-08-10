JUST IN
Business Standard

Equitas Holdings consolidated net profit declines 28.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.40% to Rs 782.77 crore

Net profit of Equitas Holdings declined 28.53% to Rs 50.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 70.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.40% to Rs 782.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 655.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales782.77655.57 19 OPM %55.0861.04 -PBDT98.95142.63 -31 PBT66.93107.86 -38 NP50.2270.27 -29

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 15:02 IST

