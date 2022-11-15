Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit declines 12.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.24% to Rs 36.19 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital declined 12.44% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 36.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.36.1933.1346.9729.0717.1217.9916.8517.7412.0413.75

