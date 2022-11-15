JUST IN
Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit declines 12.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.24% to Rs 36.19 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital declined 12.44% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 36.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.1933.13 9 OPM %46.9729.07 -PBDT17.1217.99 -5 PBT16.8517.74 -5 NP12.0413.75 -12

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:39 IST

