Monotype India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.79 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 85.71% to Rs 4.02 crore

Net Loss of Monotype India reported to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 80.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 75.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 84.94% to Rs 31.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 210.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

4.0228.1331.67210.35-35.57-291.89-58.19-33.40-2.77-83.02-20.31-75.27-2.79-83.04-20.37-75.36-2.79-80.59-20.37-75.44

