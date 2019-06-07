JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 333.33% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Warren Tea reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.63 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.03% to Rs 15.70 crore

Net Loss of Warren Tea reported to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 11.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.03% to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.41% to Rs 118.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.7013.89 13 118.50118.99 0 OPM %-110.76-98.13 --14.58-4.01 - PBDT-17.59-13.66 -29 -20.31-7.14 -184 PBT-18.49-14.67 -26 -23.78-10.78 -121 NP-10.63-11.78 10 -15.92-7.89 -102

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 17:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU