Likhitha Infra soars after Q4 PAT gallops to Rs 13 cr

Likhitha Infrastructure jumped 15.68% to Rs 467.80 after the company's net profit surged to Rs 13.02 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 3.79 crore in Q4 FY20.
Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 47.11% YoY to Rs 73.82 crore. Pre-tax profit was at Rs 16.87 crore in Q4 FY21 as against 4.75 crore in Q4 FY20.
The company recorded 43.63% rise in net profit to Rs 28.98 crore on 18.23% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 190.62 crore in FY21 over FY20.
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for the financial year 2020-21.
The scrip surged as much as 18.69% to hit a record high of Rs 480 in intraday today.
Likhitha Infrastructure is an oil & gas pipeline infrastructure service provider in India. Its operations include cross country pipelines and associated facilities; city gas distribution including CNG stations; and operation & maintenance of CNG/PNG services.
Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure entered the bourses on 15 October 2020. The stock was listed at Rs 130.10, a premium of 8.42% to the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 120.
