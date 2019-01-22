Morepen Laboratories Ltd Spikes 5.37%

has lost 3.57% over last one month compared to 1.21% gain in BSE Healthcare and 2.14% rise in the SENSEX

rose 5.37% today to trade at Rs 21.6. The BSE Healthcare is up 0.64% to quote at 13930.61. The is up 1.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, increased 4.46% and added 3.83% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went down 6.92 % over last one year compared to the 1.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has lost 3.57% over last one month compared to 1.21% gain in and 2.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 520 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 56062 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 44.15 on 22 Jan 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 19.2 on 10 Oct 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)