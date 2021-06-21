Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) picks 0.58% stake in SBI Card

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) acquired 0.58% stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services via bulk deal on 18 June 2021.

According to the NSE bulk deal data, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) acquired 54.09 lakh shares (equivalent to 0.58% stake) in SBI Cards and Payment Services on 18 June 2021.

CA Rover Holdings, a subsidiary of Carlyle Group, offloaded 4.80 crore (equivalent to 5.10% stake) of SBI Cards via multiple bulk deals on Friday.

As on 31 March 2021, CA Rover Holdings held 10,91,73,488 shares, or 11.608% stake, of SBI Cards & Payment Services.

As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, CA Rover Holdings sold 55,84,076 shares at a price of Rs 1002 each. It sold another 50 lakh shares at Rs 1003.27 per share.

As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, CA Rover Holdings sold 1,84,15,924 shares at Rs 1002.01 each and another 1.90 crore shares at Rs 1002.38 per share.

Simultaneously, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) acquired 54.09 lakh shares (equivalent to 0.58% stake) in SBI Cards and Payment Services via bulk deal on the NSE on Friday (18 June 2021).

SBI Cards and Payment Services is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients which includes lifestyle, rewards, travel & fuel and banking partnerships cards along with corporate cards covering all major cardholders' segments in terms of income profile and lifestyle.

On a standalone basis, SBI Cards and Payment Services' net profit soared 109.95% to Rs 175.42 crore on 1.68% decline in total income to Rs 2,468.14 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The scrip shed 0.63% to end at Rs 999.40 on the BSE on Monday.

