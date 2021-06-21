Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Responsive Industries Ltd, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, UPL Ltd and TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 June 2021.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd crashed 4.50% to Rs 1039.2 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4483 shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd lost 4.40% to Rs 142.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11803 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19865 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd tumbled 4.37% to Rs 64.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

UPL Ltd slipped 4.20% to Rs 774.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd dropped 3.41% to Rs 614.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12061 shares in the past one month.

