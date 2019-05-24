Moryo Industries standalone net profit declines 39.05% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 2.21 croreNet profit of Moryo Industries declined 39.05% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 107.52% to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.211.19 86 2.761.33 108 OPM %30.7789.92 -04.51 - PBDT0.681.07 -36 0.010.06 -83 PBT0.681.07 -36 0.010.06 -83 NP0.641.05 -39 -0.030.04 PL
