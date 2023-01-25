Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 100.39% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 77.99% to Rs 1811.75 croreNet profit of Solar Industries India rose 100.39% to Rs 204.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 102.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 77.99% to Rs 1811.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1017.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1811.751017.87 78 OPM %19.2917.48 -PBDT331.42171.63 93 PBT299.41144.44 107 NP204.58102.09 100
