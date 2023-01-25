JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Embassy Office Parks REIT to raise debt up to Rs 5100 cr

Accelya Solutions India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 100.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 77.99% to Rs 1811.75 crore

Net profit of Solar Industries India rose 100.39% to Rs 204.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 102.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 77.99% to Rs 1811.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1017.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1811.751017.87 78 OPM %19.2917.48 -PBDT331.42171.63 93 PBT299.41144.44 107 NP204.58102.09 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU