Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 75.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.66% to Rs 612.67 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs rose 75.36% to Rs 67.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 612.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 539.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.612.67539.0313.7711.3596.4161.7984.2547.3467.3938.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)