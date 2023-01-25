Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 75.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.66% to Rs 612.67 croreNet profit of Jyothy Labs rose 75.36% to Rs 67.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 612.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 539.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales612.67539.03 14 OPM %13.7711.35 -PBDT96.4161.79 56 PBT84.2547.34 78 NP67.3938.43 75
