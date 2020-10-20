Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd in demand

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 109.6, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.69% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% jump in NIFTY and a 0.42% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 109.6, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 11924.45. The Sensex is at 40657.89, up 0.56%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has slipped around 3.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7870.35, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 118.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 109.65, up 1.81% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 56.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)