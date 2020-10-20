BSL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd and Orient Bell Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 October 2020.

BSL Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 34.85 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6634 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd soared 19.95% to Rs 51.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4983 shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd surged 19.82% to Rs 4.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Omax Autos Ltd advanced 14.25% to Rs 41.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5652 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1429 shares in the past one month.

Orient Bell Ltd jumped 13.95% to Rs 130.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6729 shares in the past one month.

