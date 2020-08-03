Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd spurts 2.21%

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 97, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.81% in last one year as compared to a 0.66% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.91% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 97, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 10933.8. The Sensex is at 37050.76, down 1.48%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has dropped around 2.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7279.75, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 107.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 106.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 96.95, up 1.78% on the day. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is down 2.81% in last one year as compared to a 0.66% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.91% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

