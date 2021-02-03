Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd stays supported

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 160.65, up 2.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.84% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 33.5% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 160.65, up 2.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14832.75. The Sensex is at 50422.04, up 1.25%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has dropped around 2.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 14.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10638.6, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 101.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 114.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 82.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

