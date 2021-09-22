Mphasis acquires Blink UX for $94 million

The IT company on Tuesday announced that it has acquired Blink UX, a user experience research, strategy and design firm for a total consideration of up to $94 million, including earnouts.Mphasis said the acquisition is expected to provide access marquee logos, strengthen experience business and is leadership and revenue growth accretive. The IT company said Blink will bring a marquee client list in technology and consumer industries with average 10-year relationship and strong synergy potential for Hi-Tech vertical.
Nitin Rakesh, CEO and executive director of Mphasis said, Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in Mphasis' Front2Back Transformation approach. The acquisition of Blink, consistent with our M&A focus, is in the forefront of providing well researched design and high impact digital experiences to our clients and their end customers.
He further added, The total addressable market for the upstream user research, strategy and design is growing 25-30% p.a. i.e., 4-5x the overall IT Services market. There is significantly increased focus on customer/ user centered design in the current environment. The synergy opportunity set will revolve around Product, Experience & Service design, as well as the end-to-end implementation services across the spectrum of clients & industries we service together.
Blink Interactive, Inc, a US based corporation was founded in 2000, which provides design consultancy services around User Experience (UX), User research based software product design and strategy, and Customer Experience (CX) design for marquee brands.
Mphasis applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. The IT firm reported a 7.17% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 339.68 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Rs 316.93 crore in Q4 March 2021 (Q4 FY21).
Shares of Mphasis were trading 0.43% higher at Rs 3,212.65 on BSE.
