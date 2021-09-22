Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 33.27 points or 1% at 3373.94 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 2.44%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.5%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.35%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.21%),DLF Ltd (up 1.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.64%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.63%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.6%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.4%).

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.19%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.53 or 0% at 59005.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.45 points or 0% at 17562.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 285.51 points or 1.04% at 27814.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.35 points or 0.99% at 8618.75.

On BSE,1904 shares were trading in green, 694 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

