Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 240.06 points or 1.05% at 23118.31 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 3.9%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.92%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.36%),MRF Ltd (up 2.26%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cummins India Ltd (up 0.83%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.8%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.62%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.48%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.46%).

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.48%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.13%), and Escorts Ltd (down 0.07%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.53 or 0% at 59005.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.45 points or 0% at 17562.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 285.51 points or 1.04% at 27814.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.35 points or 0.99% at 8618.75.

On BSE,1904 shares were trading in green, 694 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

