Consumer goods shares gain

Consumer goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index rising 55.65 points or 1.02% at 5522.84 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Zee Learn Ltd (up 18.82%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (up 14.98%),Dish TV India Ltd (up 8.52%),BLS International Services Ltd (up 8.08%),TV18 Broadcast Ltd (up 7.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd (up 6.76%), Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd (up 6.08%), Zee Media Corporation Ltd (up 4.92%), Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd (up 4.68%), and Inox Leisure Ltd (up 4.34%).

On the other hand, Karda Constructions Ltd (down 1.77%), Goldiam International Ltd (down 1.71%), and Responsive Industries Ltd (down 1.34%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.53 or 0% at 59005.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.45 points or 0% at 17562.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 285.51 points or 1.04% at 27814.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.35 points or 0.99% at 8618.75.

On BSE,1904 shares were trading in green, 694 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

