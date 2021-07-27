Mphasis Ltd stays supported

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2590.5, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 122.48% in last one year as compared to a 39.66% jump in NIFTY and a 65.27% jump in the Nifty IT.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29940.4, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.82 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

