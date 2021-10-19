Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TTK Prestige Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd and Neogen Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 October 2021.

TTK Prestige Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd and Neogen Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 October 2021.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd spiked 15.91% to Rs 6847 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27626 shares in the past one month.

TTK Prestige Ltd soared 14.33% to Rs 10086. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 354 shares in the past one month.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd surged 13.96% to Rs 908. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd rose 10.46% to Rs 5362.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63386 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15324 shares in the past one month.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd advanced 10.43% to Rs 1422.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20451 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)