VST Tillers Tractors Q2 PAT tumbles 29% YoY to Rs 23 cr
Business Standard

Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 87.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 48.29% to Rs 34.73 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies rose 87.16% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.29% to Rs 34.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales34.7323.42 48 OPM %29.2021.52 -PBDT10.326.14 68 PBT9.125.02 82 NP6.853.66 87

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 16:20 IST

