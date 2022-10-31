Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 87.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.29% to Rs 34.73 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies rose 87.16% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.29% to Rs 34.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.34.7323.4229.2021.5210.326.149.125.026.853.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)