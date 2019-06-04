Triumph International Finance India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.98% to Rs 2.71 croreNet Loss of Triumph International Finance India reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.98% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 2.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.712.24 21 2.812.38 18 OPM %-1.11-12.05 --5.34-7.14 - PBDT-0.08-0.27 70 -0.12-0.14 14 PBT-0.08-0.27 70 -0.12-0.14 14 NP-0.08-0.27 70 -0.12-0.14 14
