Mukand Engineers fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

Record date is 10 June 2022Mukand Engineers has fixed 10 June 2022 as record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of the Company (other than for shares already held by Mukand in the Company) to whom shares of Mukand will be allotted pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation. The shareholders of the Company shall be eligible to receive 5 (five) fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of Mukand for every 13 (thirteen) fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company held by such shareholders as on the Record Date.
