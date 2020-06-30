JUST IN
Business Standard

Kiduja India standalone net profit declines 99.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Kiduja India declined 99.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.14% to Rs 4.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales024.68 -100 020.67 -100 OPM %099.59 -098.26 - PBDT-0.1023.95 PL -0.4216.12 PL PBT-0.1023.95 PL -0.4216.12 PL NP0.1623.95 -99 4.3316.12 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 18:45 IST

