Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 4.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.85% to Rs 131.20 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 4.93% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.85% to Rs 131.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 143.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.131.20143.9453.6057.5417.7927.2217.4826.8812.9113.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)