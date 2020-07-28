Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 4.93% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.85% to Rs 131.20 croreNet profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 4.93% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.85% to Rs 131.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 143.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales131.20143.94 -9 OPM %53.6057.54 -PBDT17.7927.22 -35 PBT17.4826.88 -35 NP12.9113.58 -5
