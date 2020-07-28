Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Enterprises rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.22% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.140.120.500.4814.298.3318.008.330.060.110.370.330.050.100.330.290.120.110.330.27

