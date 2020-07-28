Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Jayatma Enterprises rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.22% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.140.12 17 0.500.48 4 OPM %14.298.33 -18.008.33 - PBDT0.060.11 -45 0.370.33 12 PBT0.050.10 -50 0.330.29 14 NP0.120.11 9 0.330.27 22
