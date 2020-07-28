JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mangalam Timber Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Nestle India standalone net profit rises 11.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.97% to Rs 3041.45 crore

Net profit of Nestle India rose 11.15% to Rs 486.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 437.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 3041.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2982.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3041.452982.83 2 OPM %24.5823.89 -PBDT744.69753.23 -1 PBT652.27659.09 -1 NP486.60437.79 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU