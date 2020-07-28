Nestle India standalone net profit rises 11.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.97% to Rs 3041.45 crore

Net profit of Nestle India rose 11.15% to Rs 486.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 437.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 3041.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2982.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3041.452982.8324.5823.89744.69753.23652.27659.09486.60437.79

