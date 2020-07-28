Nestle India standalone net profit rises 11.15% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.97% to Rs 3041.45 croreNet profit of Nestle India rose 11.15% to Rs 486.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 437.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 3041.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2982.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3041.452982.83 2 OPM %24.5823.89 -PBDT744.69753.23 -1 PBT652.27659.09 -1 NP486.60437.79 11
