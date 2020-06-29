N G Industries standalone net profit declines 12.90% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 4.14% to Rs 4.53 crore

Net profit of N G Industries declined 12.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.25% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 18.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.534.35 4 18.5017.67 5 OPM %9.4913.33 -14.7015.45 - PBDT0.480.57 -16 2.592.29 13 PBT0.340.42 -19 2.031.72 18 NP0.270.31 -13 1.471.12 31

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 17:50 IST

