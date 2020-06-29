N G Industries standalone net profit declines 12.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.14% to Rs 4.53 crore

Net profit of N G Industries declined 12.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.25% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 18.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

4.534.3518.5017.679.4913.3314.7015.450.480.572.592.290.340.422.031.720.270.311.471.12

