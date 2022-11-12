Naga Dhunseri Group consolidated net profit declines 9.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.64% to Rs 6.61 crore

Net profit of Naga Dhunseri Group declined 9.51% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.64% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.614.7094.4092.3417.6719.5617.5519.4416.5518.29

