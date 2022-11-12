Naga Dhunseri Group consolidated net profit declines 9.51% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Sales rise 40.64% to Rs 6.61 crore

Net profit of Naga Dhunseri Group declined 9.51% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.64% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.614.70 41 OPM %94.4092.34 -PBDT17.6719.56 -10 PBT17.5519.44 -10 NP16.5518.29 -10

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:41 IST

