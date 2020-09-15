Nagpur Power & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.37% to Rs 5.79 croreNet profit of Nagpur Power & Industries reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.37% to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.798.69 -33 OPM %-8.12-10.47 -PBDT0.96-0.97 LP PBT0.37-1.51 LP NP0.37-1.51 LP
