Nagpur Power & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Nagpur Power & Industries reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.37% to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.798.69-8.12-10.470.96-0.970.37-1.510.37-1.51

