Rexnord Electronics & Controls reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 83.26% to Rs 3.16 crore

Net loss of Rexnord Electronics & Controls reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.26% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.1618.88 -83 OPM %-6.3312.50 -PBDT-0.262.15 PL PBT-0.671.76 PL NP-0.501.27 PL

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 15:17 IST

