Rexnord Electronics & Controls reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Net loss of Rexnord Electronics & Controls reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.26% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.1618.88-6.3312.50-0.262.15-0.671.76-0.501.27

