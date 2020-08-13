JUST IN
Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 72.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 202.45% to Rs 6.17 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services declined 72.91% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 202.45% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.172.04 202 OPM %-26.74-2.45 -PBDT6.255.75 9 PBT6.065.58 9 NP0.943.47 -73

