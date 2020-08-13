Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 72.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 202.45% to Rs 6.17 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services declined 72.91% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 202.45% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.172.04-26.74-2.456.255.756.065.580.943.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)