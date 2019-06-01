Nahar Polyfilms standalone net profit rises 300.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.75% to Rs 70.23 crore

Net profit of rose 300.75% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 70.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.63% to Rs 9.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.46% to Rs 265.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 251.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

