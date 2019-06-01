Nahar Polyfilms standalone net profit rises 300.75% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.75% to Rs 70.23 croreNet profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 300.75% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 70.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 78.63% to Rs 9.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.46% to Rs 265.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 251.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales70.2368.35 3 265.73251.97 5 OPM %10.158.60 -5.148.12 - PBDT7.655.78 32 15.1021.51 -30 PBT7.102.20 223 12.937.16 81 NP5.371.34 301 9.115.10 79
