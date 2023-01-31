Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 2.56% in the September 2022 quarter
Nalin K. Singh wins ET Global Indian Leaders Awards 2022 for Edutech And Entrepreneurship Skilling
Volumes soar at Team Lease Services Ltd counter
Inox Wind allots 55 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants
Gujarat Lease Financing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.22% to Rs 1.41 croreNet profit of Nalin Lease Finance rose 83.33% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.411.34 5 OPM %85.1150.75 -PBDT1.220.66 85 PBT1.180.64 84 NP0.880.48 83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU