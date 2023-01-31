Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.22% to Rs 1.41 crore

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance rose 83.33% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.411.3485.1150.751.220.661.180.640.880.48

