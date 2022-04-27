Jindal Steel & Power Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 523.75, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.07% in last one year as compared to a 14.32% rally in NIFTY and a 34.48% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 523.75, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 16993.1. The Sensex is at 56768.8, down 1.02%.Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has gained around 0.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6336.85, down 1.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 522.9, down 0.68% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd jumped 18.07% in last one year as compared to a 14.32% rally in NIFTY and a 34.48% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 5.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)