Dilip Buildcon rises on being declared as L-1 bidder for Rs 976-cr project

Dilip Buildcon rose 3.61% to Rs 275.30 after the company was declared as the lowest (L-1) bidder for a tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India for a Jharkhand-based road project.

The project involves four laning of the Mehgama-Hansdiha section of NH-133 in the State of Jharkhand on hybrid annuity basis. The company's bid project cost is Rs 976 crore.

The project is to be completed within a period of 24 months. The operation period is 15 years from the commercial operation date (CoD).

Dilip Buildcon is a full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net profit of Rs 107.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales declined 18.23% YoY to Rs 2245.50 crore in Q3 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)