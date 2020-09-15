Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 93.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 89.87% to Rs 1.59 crore

Net profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery declined 93.10% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.87% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.5915.6914.476.310.090.840.050.800.040.58

