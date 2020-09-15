Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 93.10% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 89.87% to Rs 1.59 croreNet profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery declined 93.10% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.87% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.5915.69 -90 OPM %14.476.31 -PBDT0.090.84 -89 PBT0.050.80 -94 NP0.040.58 -93
