Natco Pharma (Canada) launches PrNAT-LENALIDOMIDE Capsules

Used as a combination drug for treatment of blood cancer

Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc., a subsidiary of Natco Pharma, announced today the launch of PrNAT-LENALIDOMIDE Capsules, the first generic alternative to Revlimid to be approved by Health Canada.

PrNAT-LENADLIDOMIDE is used in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of multiple myeloma in patients who are not eligible for stem cell transplant. PrNAT-LENALIDOMIDE is also indicated for treatment of transfusion-dependent anemia due to Low- or Intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes associated with a deletion of 5q cytogenetic abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities.

NAT-LENALIDOMIDE is available through the RevAid risk management plan in strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg capsules.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)