Natco Pharma gets USFDA approval for carfilzomib vials

The drug maker on Monday announced that its marketing partner, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc. (BPI), has received approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for carfilzomib vials from the US drug regulator.

Carfilzomib vials ANDA is a generic version for KYPROLIS. The parties have received final approval for 10mg and 60mg strengths of the product and tentative approval for 30mg strength of the product. Based on the ANDA filing, NATCO believes that it is eligible for 180 days of sole generic marketing exclusivity for the 10mg strength and shared 180 days of generic marketing exclusivity for the 60mg strength of the product at the time of launch.

In the year 2019, the parties have reached a Settlement Agreement on para IV litigation related to the product with Onyx Therapeutics, Inc. By virtue of the settlement, NATCO and Breckenridge have been granted a license permitting the launch of their generic carfilzomib products on a date that is held as confidential in the year 2027 or sooner depending on certain occurrences.

As per industry sales data, KYPROLIS had generated annual sales of $696million during the twelve months ending December 2020 in the US. 10mg strength alone generated sales of $63million for the same period.

Shares of Natco Pharma were down 1.07% at Rs 1,085.70 on BSE.

Natco Pharma manufactures a comprehensive range of branded and generic dosage forms, bulk actives and intermediates for both Indian as well as International markets. The drug maker's consolidated net profit dropped 39.3% to Rs 63.40 crore on 26.3% fall in net sales at Rs 355.20 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

