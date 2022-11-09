JUST IN
National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit declines 83.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.86% to Rs 3489.57 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company declined 83.23% to Rs 125.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 747.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 3489.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3592.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3489.573592.18 -3 OPM %8.3031.38 -PBDT354.841167.96 -70 PBT201.191016.17 -80 NP125.43747.80 -83

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 13:40 IST

