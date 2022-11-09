National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit declines 83.23% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BALCO initiates weeklong celebration to commemorate World Environment Day
Hindalco Inds inks MoU with Israel-based firm for Aluminium-Air batteries
Maan Aluminium standalone net profit rises 179.32% in the September 2022 quarter
Hind Aluminium Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.17 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 19.53% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 2.86% to Rs 3489.57 croreNet profit of National Aluminium Company declined 83.23% to Rs 125.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 747.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 3489.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3592.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3489.573592.18 -3 OPM %8.3031.38 -PBDT354.841167.96 -70 PBT201.191016.17 -80 NP125.43747.80 -83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU