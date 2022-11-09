National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit declines 83.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.86% to Rs 3489.57 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company declined 83.23% to Rs 125.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 747.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 3489.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3592.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3489.573592.188.3031.38354.841167.96201.191016.17125.43747.80

