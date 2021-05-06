National Aluminium Company Ltd Surges 1.88%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.19%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 14.6% over last one month compared to 19.31% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.89% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 1.88% today to trade at Rs 67.9. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.19% to quote at 18385.59. The index is up 19.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 1.69% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd added 1.51% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 198.94 % over last one year compared to the 53.9% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 14.6% over last one month compared to 19.31% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.89% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 63343 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21.15 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 68.3 on 05 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 26.8 on 22 May 2020.

