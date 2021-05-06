Wipro announces partnership with Transcell Oncologics

Wipro announced a partnership with Transcell Oncologics to transform vaccine safety assessment using augmented intelligence (AI).

This partnership combines Transcell's innovative stem cell technology with the advanced augmented intelligence capabilities of Wipro HOLMES to improve the safety of global vaccine immunization programs.

This partnership will also expand the Wipro HOLMES solutions available to life science companies. It enables the testing of new vaccines by applying augmented intelligence to stem cell research and measuring safety and potency. This is the first in a series of next generation solutions that the partnership will offer to determine the safety and efficacy of a wide-range of products from vaccines to prescription medications, cosmetics and more.

Currently, vaccine safety assessment often includes testing on animals to measure adverse impacts. Using Wipro HOLMES instead, researchers and biopharmaceutical companies have a new and fully viable solution and alternative. Wipro HOLMES can also be integrated into any existing workflow, including quality control tests in vaccine production, batchwise release and other safety evaluation assays.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 May 2021. Shares of Wipro rose 1.86% to settle at Rs 490.80 yesterday.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

