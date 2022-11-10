HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 91.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.42% to Rs 8.83 crore

Net profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 91.67% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.42% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.8310.449.638.140.300.230.230.170.230.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)