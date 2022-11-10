JUST IN
Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 38.75% in the September 2022 quarter
HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 91.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.42% to Rs 8.83 crore

Net profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 91.67% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.42% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.8310.44 -15 OPM %9.638.14 -PBDT0.300.23 30 PBT0.230.17 35 NP0.230.12 92

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 13:31 IST

