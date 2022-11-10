Kalyan Jewellers India standalone net profit rises 40.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 2840.93 croreNet profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 40.15% to Rs 95.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 67.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 2840.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2503.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2840.932503.03 13 OPM %7.838.02 -PBDT175.11136.50 28 PBT128.9190.88 42 NP95.1567.89 40
