GTPL Hathway Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nureca Ltd, IRIS Business Services Ltd, Capital Trust Ltd and Starlineps Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 January 2023.

GTPL Hathway Ltd tumbled 7.34% to Rs 124.3 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 49749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10802 shares in the past one month.

Nureca Ltd crashed 7.21% to Rs 339.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39927 shares in the past one month.

IRIS Business Services Ltd lost 6.53% to Rs 78.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1949 shares in the past one month.

Capital Trust Ltd shed 6.51% to Rs 89.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6821 shares in the past one month.

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd plummeted 5.56% to Rs 105.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 980 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7839 shares in the past one month.

