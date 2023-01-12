National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 13.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19233.33% to Rs 5.80 crore

Net profit of National Standard (India) rose 13.29% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19233.33% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.800.0335.17-2033.334.793.764.793.733.242.86

