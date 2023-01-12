JUST IN
National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 13.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19233.33% to Rs 5.80 crore

Net profit of National Standard (India) rose 13.29% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19233.33% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.800.03 19233 OPM %35.17-2033.33 -PBDT4.793.76 27 PBT4.793.73 28 NP3.242.86 13

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 07:40 IST

